Dear Coweta Tiger families,
Our administrators, teachers and instructional support staff are working hard to develop a continuous learning plan that will help our students finish the school year strong. As you can imagine, this planning has presented its own set of trials, as most of it has occurred digitally or at a distance so we can protect ourselves just as you are at home.
We will meet the challenge; however, because that’s what we do as Tigers. Our students deserve a learning plan that will help them grow academically this spring, and that is what we are determined to give them.
The last few weeks have made me even more proud to be the superintendent of Coweta Public Schools. From hearing kind words and encouragement to seeing churches, businesses and individuals work together as they distribute food and resources, this community has worked to provide children with basic needs, as well as lift their spirits.
All of this has occurred while Coweta residents and CPS employees have also taken the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together as a team.
We know you and your child have many questions about what the remainder of the school year will be like. The purpose of this letter is to share what we know and to ask you for your help as we prepare for this significant transition.
While this is not how we expected to end the school year, we believe our continuous learning plan will allow us to keep students on track, while also protecting what is most important – their health and well-being.
A change of this magnitude will not occur without bumps in the road; however, with your help, I am confident we can offer the best services possible for our students. There are several ways you can help us at this time.
- Contact Information – if your contact information has recently changed, please contact your child’s school to ensure we have the most up-to-date phone number, email and address on file for your family. This will be important so that we can communicate often.
- Technology Survey – You can help us determine the level of need across the district by completing this survey no later than Friday, April 3. Go to https://forms.gle/2F7fmCi3UN8hLCd2A.
- Office Hours – Our buildings are closed, but our receptionists are able to answer your calls remotely and are happy to assist you. If you have questions about the remainder of the school year or you need assistance with something at the building, please call your child’s school office between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Other Resources – Please visit our website at www.cowetaps.org for information about free breakfast and lunch for all children, as well as for resources regarding the prevention of COVID-19.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff, we will resume services to students on April 6 using our continuous learning plan. We understand this ongoing instruction cannot be delivered through a one-size-fits-all approach. We hope as you read the information below you can see how we are working to meet the needs of all students.
Pre-K through 6th Grade Learning Plans
We believe elementary students learn best when they have the opportunity to experience hands-on activities. Our teachers are developing lessons that align with state learning standards in each grade level.
While some of the options will include online resources, many will only require the materials you commonly have in your home. Activity instructions will be updated weekly and available online.
Teachers will be touching base with families on a regular basis to continue to grow their relationships with students and to check on their progress.
7th through 12th Grade Learning Plans
Students in grades 7-12 will be able to use their Chromebooks or personal devices to continue much of their instruction using Google Classroom. Students are familiar with the program; however, they will soon receive information from their teachers about how to proceed.
Assignments, resources and updates will be posted on the school’s website, Google Classroom and social media pages. Teachers will be in regular contact with students to provide them with support and guidance.
Special Education Plan
We are committed to providing guidance and support in order to promote excellence in education from infancy to adulthood for children with disabilities as outlined in the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA). Your child’s teacher will be contacting you regarding plans.
Schools are at their best when the community works together, and now is the perfect time for us to shine. You were and continue to be your child’s first and most important teacher. While our faculty and staff will be leading the way, we know you will be encouraging, supporting and teaching your child side-by-side with us.
We miss our students terribly, but we are trying to make the best of the situation for everyone. Thank you for helping us rise to this challenge. We could not do it without you.