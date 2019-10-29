Several of us that live around Wagoner and the surrounding area have been wondering why Lake Fort Gibson has been holding water way above the normal range nearly all summer.
On Oct. 24, we drove across the Arkansas River and the Verdigris River from Muskogee and noticed that the rivers looked normal and were not running very swiftly.
Thinking the other two lakes were not running water, we drove over to the dam thinking the gates would be open — not. The gates were all closed.
This prompted me to make a call to the Corps of Engineers to complain and ask why. I also complained that our summer fishing and recreation were wasted as it seemed like the other dams were dropping their levels and we weren’t. I also mentioned the marinas were not able to be repaired because of the high water.
The person I spoke with was helpful and knew how all of us felt. He told me their aim is to have the lake down to normal on the first week of November, but now with all the rain, that could slip.
He assured me they were doing everything they can to bring the lake down.
Thank you to the person I spoke with.
Ronald G. Dollar
Wagoner