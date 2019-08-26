Wagoner Residents & Business Community,
The Bluegrass & Chili Festival is just around the corner. We are expecting thousands of regional visitors to be in our community for this event.
We all serve as ambassadors for our city and we certainly want to put our best foot forward. We encourage everyone to make that extra effort to clean-up, shine up and be ready to welcome our guests.
We heard many great compliments last year about Wagoner and we want to continue the tradition of community spirit and with a sense of pride from a community that is ready to welcome everyone.
You just never know when a business or a potential resident will decide to make Wagoner their new home!
Thank you,
City of Wagoner
Wagoner Chamber of Commerce
Downtown Wagoner
Wagoner Economic Development Authority
Ft. Gibson Lake Association
Visit Wagoner