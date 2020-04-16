At all of the public places that I have gone to since the coronavirus hit, people have not been wearing face masks or gloves. How can we stop the virus from spreading unless we all take it serious?
Since the government is not taking it serious, why should we? Wearing a mask and gloves might not give us an upper hand, but it might.
How many people have to die before it hits home?
Any business that deals with customers should have employees wear a mask and gloves. Any person using that business should also wear a mask and gloves. We all think it is the other person, and not our family.
Why don’t we demand that the local government, state government and the United States stress the importance of what is happening to our citizens? Wake up, America!
Tom Russell
Coweta