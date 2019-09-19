In today’s time of technology, it seems that teenagers have forgotten how to act in public. I have come across some very disrespectful teenagers.
I was in Subway on Friday (Sept. 13) and ended up in the middle of several boys on the Wagoner High School football team. I caught a couple of their names and wish I could post them, but won’t only due to the fact of their youth. That was the most respectful and polite group of boys I have seen in years!
I found myself really enjoying my conversation with these young men and was very thankful that I left there feeling like there is hope in our youth!
If your boy was in Subway on Sept. 13 getting food before they left for Pryor, I want to thank you for your parenting. Not very many young men would ask an older woman how there day has been and strike up a conversation.
I was thoroughly impressed with how polite they all were!
LaVeta Owens