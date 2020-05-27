Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1100 AM CDT. * AT 800 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF WAGONER COUNTY. RADAR INDICATES UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WAGONER... OKAY... TULLAHASSEE... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR