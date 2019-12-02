I got to coach football this season. I helped where ever was needed. I told everyone I was the assistant to the O-line coach and I loved it, coaching young linemen on how to come off the ball.
I worked with some amazing coaches who know the game and work to make a difference in the lives of young people. It was especially fun because I got to spend a lot of time with Bronson (son) and all his friends.
Having been away from football coaching for a while, I realized a few things about coaching. Sports are games that kids enjoy. Make it fun and they will play harder. Do what is necessary to prepare to win, but realize there is more to life than championships.
Relationships are more important than championships. They remember the experiences with each other more than the games.
A good coach can impact a kid for a lifetime and a bad coach can ruin a sport for a kid. Don’t take yourself so seriously, enjoy the process. Being called coach is an honor, don’t neglect it.
Bubba Burcham
Coweta