I just read in the Wagoner County American-Tribune about Beats, Brews & BBQ coming to town on June 12-13 in which Wagoner will be hosting. Professional cook teams from Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota will compete for $8,000 in prize money.
Sounds really great, doesn’t it?
The thing is, these visitors will see our wonderful, rough Cherokee Street with the holes and the other “sites” around town. Then we have the Chili Cook-Off coming so visitors can see the same thing again!
It is a very bad image for our town and makes me wonder how we ever got picked in the first place.
Don’t get me wrong, I love our little town. The people are very friendly, but things need to change.
I also read that Highway 51 in Coweta has gotten repaved. I don’t understand it. The original street was 10 to 20 times better than Cherokee Street. There were no holes, it wasn’t rough, etc...
I was told some time ago the sidewalks needed something done before we can get the street repaved. Well, if that is true, what is the hold up? It makes me wonder about that also.
If any readers have looked or read on Facebook, they would see the same statements that I’m concerned about.
Will the COVID-19 exclude the barbeque? Will it exclude the Chili Cook-Off or other things? I hope not, but maybe it’s not a bad idea until things get done in our town.
Ronald G. Dollar
Wagoner