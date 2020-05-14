We need your help!! Oklahoma public service employees have a COLA (cost of living adjustment) bill, HB 3350, that is not on the agenda to be voted on before the session adjourns. Retired teachers, policemen and firemen are all in this group.
We have not had a COLA for 12 years. It will not cost the state anything, it is our money (dedicated revenue) going into our own retirement systems. It is not a part of state appropriations and it doesn’t cost taxpayers anything.
An actuarial study done last year approved this COLA and the Oklahoma House of Representatives has already passed it by a big margin!
So why is the Oklahoma Senate refusing to hear the bill and vote on it? Why are our state senators failing to support our retired teachers, firemen and policemen?
Key Senate leaders, Greg Treat, Kim David and Frank Simpson, have the power to add this COLA bill to the agenda and allow a vote before the adjournment, but as yet have not done so. If it is not voted on in this session, it will be another two years before it can be presented again.
Your older retired teachers can’t wait that long!
If you have any influence at all or wish to support your retired public servants, please contact our senators and push for a hearing and vote on HB 3350. Contact information:
treat@oksenate.org (1-405-521-5632), david@oksenate.org, (1-405-521-5590) and simpson@oksenate.org (1-405-521-5607).
Thank you for supporting the wonderful retired teachers who made a difference for you!!
Carolyn Rowe