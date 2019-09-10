On behalf of the Porter FFA Chapter, I would like to say ‘thank you’ to the many people and businesses who supported our recent pie auction.
Your generosity will help our FFA and 4-H youth travel to the 2019 National FFA Meats Evaluation CDE later this year in Indianapolis, Ind. and to the 2020 National Western 4-H Meats Judging Contest in Denver, Colo.
Buyers included Roy’s Chicken, Russell Branon Plumbing, Ag Credit in Muskogee, Nic Davis with Under the Sea, Charles and Sherrye Smith, Roy Essary, Steve Lawson, Anthony Thompson, Brent Hogan Equipment, Jerry Walker and Bent Wood Cabinate.
Also, Pryor Vet South, Livesay Orchards, Wheeler Metals, Double Down Ranch, Marion Schauffler, Beckey Campbell, Guarantee Siding, Marlini Aerni, Kirley Family, Warren Dupree, Criner Farms and Double D. Pawn.
Again, thank you for your support!
Brad Criner
Porter FFA Advisor