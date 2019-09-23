I know many in our community have seen information recently about the effort to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot for voters to decide.
As a hospital administrator, I have received many questions about this and want to provide a few facts about Wagoner Community Hospital, the uninsured in our community and the financial impact on our hospital.
Under the Affordable Care Act, hospitals agreed to a reduction in reimbursement from Medicare, to be offset by expanding Medicaid coverage with an enhanced federal funds match.
Our state leaders have elected not to accept the federal match to expand this coverage, which would provide a $9 federal match to every $1 the state puts in.
Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma would provide health insurance coverage to Oklahomans who earn less than 133 percent of the federal poverty level (less than $17,000 for an individual or less than $29,000 for a family of three). This would amount to coverage for nearly 200,000 Oklahomans.
Currently, just shy of one in five working age Oklahomans is without health insurance coverage, making Oklahoma the state with the second highest uninsured rate in the United States at 19.7 percent.
The uninsured in Oklahoma mostly include low-income working adults in service-industry jobs. These individuals often put off seeking medical attention until significant damage has been done to their health, then seek urgent care in the most expensive setting — the emergency room.
At Wagoner Community Hospital, we provide more than $3 million in care each year for which we receive no payment (uncompensated care). It is estimated that expanding Medicaid in Oklahoma will bring an increase in revenue of approximately $1.2 million each year to Wagoner Community Hospital.
You may be asked to sign a petition for State Question 802. I hope these facts are helpful to you in this important decision.
Jimmy Leopard
Chief Executive Officer
Wagoner Community Hospital