Kristen Mallett, who is the Executive Director of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce, posted a note to members about the current Coronavirus situation.
Here is Mallett’s letter:
Dear Loyal Members,
I am struggling to find words of comfort for you in this time of chaos. I am so sorry that you have to go through this. I have never dealt with anything like this in my 33 years and neither have of any of you. I would be lying to you if I said I knew what to do right now, but I don’t.
Instead, I will be honest with you and tell you that we are working on ways to help you in this time of crisis. I am currently gathering resources from other chambers, the state, and federal government to try and help you and I navigate these unknown waters. We are going to figure this out and the chamber will be with you every step of the way.
We are currently following the protocols and recommendations of our state and federal agencies.
The chamber office will NOT shut down, but the office will be closed to the public until further notice. We will remain open and working behind closed doors for YOU!
Both Jennifer and I have loved ones we care for with chronic illnesses that put them in a high-risk category for this virus. We are so grateful to all of our technology because we can still serve you in times like these. If you need us you can call us at 918-485-3414, email us at Chamber@thecityofwagoner.org.
In the event we are forced to close our office by local, state and federal officials we will be forwarding the phones to our cell phones and working remotely from our homes. The coronavirus itself will not stop us from serving any of our members.
In regard to our upcoming events, we are postponing our Awards Banquet and canceling our General Membership Meeting for March. We will update as time goes on about our other events and meetings.
With all that being said what can we do to help you overcome this? What do you need?
Please reach out to us and let us help you in this time of need.
God bless you all! I will continue to pray for all of you each and every night.
We will get through this together!
Sincerely,
Kristen Mallett, Executive Director
Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce