As a citizen and realtor in Wagoner, I know that having a strong local hospital is vital to our community not only in terms of health, but in terms of having a thriving local economy.
Our healthcare infrastructure is critical to building the quality of life here we all want. State Question 802 for Medicaid expansion would not only strengthen Wagoner Community Hospital, but it would bring more economic activity and jobs to Wagoner County. That is exciting!
Recently, the SQ 802 campaign released a study showing that passage of this state question would bring home more than a billion of Oklahoman’s tax dollars every year from Washington, D.C., money that’s currently going to 36 other states that have already expanded Medicaid.
I am proud of the contributions Wagoner Community Hospital makes to our community in improved quality of life for our citizens. I’m eager to take steps that will keep our hospital strong for many years to come. If we can improve the local economy at the same time, then Medicaid expansion is a win-win for everyone.
I encourage everyone to vote YES on SQ 802 on June 30.
Thank you,
Paula Templeton