Bella Perez, 8, gets her letter to Santa Claus posted at the Wagoner County American-Tribune office recently. The second grader came from out of town to get the letter on its way to the North Pole.
Letters to Santa can be dropped off at American-Tribune office
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
