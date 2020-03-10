Claire Levesque joined an elite group of Wagoner High School scholars when she was recently chosen as an Academic All-State student.
Levesque became the 10th from Wagoner to get this honor. Only 100 seniors from all over the state are selected.
There will be a banquet in Norman to spotlight all the seniors selected on Saturday, May 16.
Levesque is a Bulldog through and through. She’s been in the Wagoner Public School system since pre-school.
What is the secret to Levesque’s success?
“My parents, who supported me academically or athletically,” she said. “They never pushed and let me live up to my potential ... but I had to work for it.”
What was her first reaction when she heard the news?
“Floored,” Levesque added. “I did not know what to say.”
One person who did have something to say was teacher John French. He told Levesque, “I knew you’d get it.”
“My friends were hugging me and were so excited to hear the news,” she explained.
Levesque was quick to add thanks to teachers she’s had. She made a point to tell several of this All-State news. She shared the award with them.
“I couldn’t ask for better educators,” Levesque said.
Levesque’s parents, Gina and Laurence, are both biologists. They are not from Oklahoma, but met at Oklahoma State and stayed.
Now, all that’s left for Levesque to find out is what college or university she will attend next fall.
“We’ll hear this month,” she added.
Of the schools she applied to most are Ivy League schools, but she really has her heart set on Dartmouth or John’s Hopkins University.
Levesque plans to major in Neuroscience.
Any school would be lucky to have a down-to-earth student like her on its campus.