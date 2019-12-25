Faculty members at Ellington Early Childhood Center in Wagoner honored their December Students of the Month at a recent assembly at the school.
Recognized for their actions both in and out of the classroom were Lucy Cagle, Pharmer Carter, Zaila Walls, Cristian Clark-Foster, Maggie Liles, Zoe Self, Audrey Scroggins Krause, J’Anthony Lyday, Gunner Tyre, Anna Hellinger, Hunter Jones, Jackson Tabor, Caitlin (no last name given), Arabelle Ozias, Kinsley Ortiz, Drake Lear, Mercy Olson, Aspyn Wolfe, Kenadie Honeycutt and Kardyn Landers.
Others include Deason Mosley, Lane Cagle, Emma Zehr (November), Caroline Shellman, David Kincaid, Kinsley Pickett, Dawson Tabor, Dylan Johnson, Rosie Hamilton, Avorie Howe, Koda Alexander, Alex Luevano, Danica Cayetano, Cohen Smith, Emmy Childres, Gatlyn Appleton and Rae Ann Seger.