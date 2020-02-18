The Wagoner County show barn in Coweta was a flurry of activity Saturday, Feb. 8 as Coweta 4-H and FFA members participated in the 9th Annual Sam Winnett Memorial Local Show.
The youth and teens have spent countless hours working with their livestock projects throughout the winter. They used Saturday’s event to fine tune their handling and showmanship skills for the 2020 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show planned Feb. 20-22 at the same location.
Winners of top show honors received trophies sponsored by Larry Winnett and Winnett Insurance Agency.
The following show results have been posted by Coweta FFA Advisor Travis O’Dell.
GOATS
Kayden Herd, senior showmanship and Cooper Harmon, junior showmanship.
DOE GOATS
Cooper Harmon, grand champion and Bryleigh Milligan, reserve grand champion.
Class 1: Bryleigh Milligan, 1st.
Class 2: Cooper Harmon, 1st and 2nd.
MARKET GOATS
Class 1: Lindsey Kilgore, 1st; Kayden Herd, 2nd and Jentrie Harp, 3rd.
Class 2: Cooper Harmon, 1st and Bryce Milligan, 2nd.
SHEEP
Jaylynn Peck, Hampshire, grand champion; Bayley Roberts, Cross, reserve grand champion; Bayley Roberts, senior showmanship; Afton Becker, intermediate showmanship and Cooper Harmon, junior showmanship.
Hampshire
Class 1: Ashtin Conner, 1st and reserve breed champion.
Class 2: Kaylyn Pool, 1st; Saylor Bayley Roberts, 2nd; Saylor Weber, 3rd and Dalton Weber, 4th.
Class 3: Jaylynn Peck, 1st and breed champion and Hailey Secrest, 2nd.
Hair
Class 1: Cooper Harmon, 1st and breed champion.
Natural
Roxie Brown, 1st and breed champion; Cooper Harmon, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Afton Becker, 3rd.
Shropshire
Layne Chapman, 1st and breed champion; Afton Becker, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Kaylyn Pool, 3rd.
Speckle Face
Bryleigh Milligan, 1st and breed champion and Lily Conner, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Suffolk
Class 1: Cooper Harmon, 1st and reserve breed champion.
Class 2: Bryleigh Milligan, 1st and breed champion and JayLynn Cross, 2nd.
Southdown
Kaden Golden, 1st and breed champion.
Cross
Class 1: Bayley Roberts, 1st and breed champion; Saylor Weber, 2nd; Beau Conner, 3rd; Rustin Smith, 4th and Dalton Cross, 5th.
Class 2: Brody Peck, 1st and reserve breed champion; Rustin Smith, 2nd; Beau Conner, 3rd and Afton Becker, 4th.
CATTLE
Kaitlynn Withers, Commercial, grand champion; Brayden Hansen, Chi, reserve grand champion; Addie Hansen, senior showmanship; Averie Theodore, intermediate showmanship and Adyson Von Holt, junior showmanship.
MARKET STEERS
Addie Hansen, grand champion and reserve grand champion.
Class 1: Averie Theodore, 1st and Ashtin Conner, 2nd.
Class 2: Addie Hansen, 1st.
Class 3: Addie Hansen, 1st and Jaxton Edwards, 2nd.
HEIFERS
Chi
Class 1: Addie Waller, 1st.
Class 2: Brayden Hansen, 1st and breed champion and Ashtin Conner, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Limousin
Adyson Von Holt, 1st and breed champion.
Hereford
Class 1: Adyson Von Holt, 1st.
Class 2: Bryce Milligan, 1st, 2nd, breed champion and reserve breed champion and Adyson Von Holt, 3rd.
Maine
Class 1: Lily Conner, 1st.
Class 2: Averie Theodore, 1st and breed champion and Jaxton Edwards, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Shorthorn
Class 1 – Sierra Shipman, 1st.
Class 2: Brooke Kilgore, 1st and breed champion; Sierra Shipman, 2nd and reserve breed champion and Tyler Davis, 3rd.
Simmental
Class 1: Averie Theodore, 1st and reserve breed champion; Addie Hansen, 2nd and Rustin Smith, 3rd.
Class 2: Mia Schauffler, 1st and breed champion; Kaitlynn Withers, 2nd and Rustin Smith, 3rd.
Class 3: Addie Hansen, 1st.
Commercial
Class 1 – Ashtin Conner, 1st; Cooper Harmon, 2nd; Kailee Troy, 3rd; Addie Hansen, 4th and Tyler Davis, 5th.
Class 2: Brayden Hansen, 1st; Kaylor Anderson, 2nd; Coltin Turner, 3rd and Rustin Smith, 4th.
Class 3: Brooke Kilgore, 1st and Coltin Turner, 2nd.
Class 4: Kaitlyn Withers, 1st and breed champion; Hayden Von Holt, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
SWINE
Kaylee Dodson, Hamp, grand champion; Hank Searcy, Cross, reserve grand champion; Chad Lawson, senior showmanship; Logan McKinney, intermediate showmanship and Brody Peck, junior showmanship.
Berk
Jordayn Fleetwood, 1st and breed champion and Logan McKinney, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Chester White
Class 1: Hank Searcy, 1st.
Class 2: Brent Krumsiek, 1st and breed champion; Sierra Holmes, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Alyssa Dunfield, 3rd and Meghan Randall, 4th.
Duroc
Class 1: Melanie Shaw, 1st and reserve breed champion; Baylee Belt, 2nd; Hannah Moore, 3rd and Ryder Ratliff, 4th.
Class 2: Kaylie Treat, 1st; Tehya Hale, 2nd; Rebel Shultz, 3rd and Casey Valladaeo, 4th.
Class 3: Lindsey Kilgore, 1st and breed champion; Kiley Beller, 2nd and Stetson Webb, 3rd.
Hamp
Class 1: Aubrey Skinner, 1st; Chad Lawson, 2nd; Mia Cole, 3rd; Ryder Ratliff, 4th and Walker Holmes, 5th.
Class 2: Alyssa Dunfield, 1st; Rusty Treat, 2nd; Melanie Zeimet, 3rd; Melanie Shaw, 4th; Meghan Randall, 5th; Carly McNamee, 6th and Lane McKinney, 7th.
Class 3: Brent Krumsiek, 1st and reserve breed champion; Dax Hale, 2d; Kayla Deweese, 3rd; Kaylie Treat, 4th; Teyha Hale, 5th and Stetson Webb, 6th.
Class 4: Kaylee Dodson, 1st and breed champion Gracie Rains, 2nd and Scarlett Horner, 3rd.
Poland
Olivia Harrington, 1st and breed champion and Brody Peck, 2nd and reserve breed champion.
Spot
Class 1: Hannah Moore, 1st and reserve breed champion; Lindy Haner, 2nd; Ashton Skinner, 3rd and Logan McKinney, 4th.
Class 2: Gracie Rains, 1st and breed champion.
York
Gracie Rains, 1st and breed champion; Jordayn Fleetwood, 2nd and reserve breed champion; Cloe Penny, 3rd and Layne Chapman, 4th.
Cross
Class 1: Kaylee Dodson, 1st; Ryan Shaw, 2nd; Logan McKinney, 3rd; Dalton Deweese, 4th and Lane McKinney, 5th.
Class 2: Chad Lawson, 1st and reserve breed champion; Aubrey Skinner, 2nd; Lindy Haner, 3rd; Kiley Beller, 4th and Cloe Penny, 5th.
Class 3: Hank Searcy, 1st and breed champion; Stetson Webb, 2nd; Jordan Swift, 3rd; Reagan Dobbins, 4th and Walker Holmes, 5th.
Class 4: Rusty Treat, 1st; Kayla Deweese, 2nd; Alyssa Dunfield, 3rd; Hannah Moore, 4th; Jjay McNamee, 5th and Loyd Pearson, 6th.
Class 5: Tristyn Nelson, 1st; Brody Peck, 2nd and Olivia Harrington, 3rd.