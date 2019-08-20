It won’t be long before the Christmas season is here, and in December the Encore! Performing Society will once again bring a performance of The Nutcracker Ballet to Wagoner in the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center.
Lena Gladkova-Huffman, chairperson for the Society, said local children and adults are invited to be a part of the excitement. Auditions are coming up on Friday, Aug. 30 at KE Dance & Tumble, 312 S.E. 2nd Street in Wagoner. Gladkova-Huffman is the dance studio’s new owner.
“We will have parts for all ages, skill levels and abilities. Students from all studios are welcome,” Gladkova-Huffman explained. “Have no experience? Have no fear! We will teach you the steps and make sure that you look great performing.”
Audition fee is $10 per person and fees are waived for Encore! members.
Audition times are 5-5:30 p.m. for ages 3-5, 5:30-6 p.m. for ages 6-8, 6-7:45 p.m. for ages 9-11 and 7:45-8:15 for ages 12 and up.
For all questions regarding this production, contact Gladkova-Huffman at 918-803-1408 or by email to encoreperformingsociety@gmail.com.