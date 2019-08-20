Nutcracker Tryouts

Wagoner’s own Aubry Rexwinkle, Haley Albin, Ariel Luna and Jenna McKinney participated in the Encore! Performing Society’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet in 2017. Auditions for this year’s performance scheduled later this year at the Wagoner Performing Arts Center will be held Aug. 30.

KEVIN STRETCH/ENCORE! PERFORMING SOCIETY

It won’t be long before the Christmas season is here, and in December the Encore! Performing Society will once again bring a performance of The Nutcracker Ballet to Wagoner in the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center.

Lena Gladkova-Huffman, chairperson for the Society, said local children and adults are invited to be a part of the excitement. Auditions are coming up on Friday, Aug. 30 at KE Dance & Tumble, 312 S.E. 2nd Street in Wagoner. Gladkova-Huffman is the dance studio’s new owner.

“We will have parts for all ages, skill levels and abilities. Students from all studios are welcome,” Gladkova-Huffman explained. “Have no experience? Have no fear! We will teach you the steps and make sure that you look great performing.”

Audition fee is $10 per person and fees are waived for Encore! members.

Audition times are 5-5:30 p.m. for ages 3-5, 5:30-6 p.m. for ages 6-8, 6-7:45 p.m. for ages 9-11 and 7:45-8:15 for ages 12 and up.

For all questions regarding this production, contact Gladkova-Huffman at 918-803-1408 or by email to encoreperformingsociety@gmail.com.

