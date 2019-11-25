Seasonal decor is popping up all over Wagoner in anticipation of the approaching Christmas season. But it's the display of Dalmatians at the Wagoner Fire Station that drew a very special visitor on Thursday.
Meg Ward was driving by the station when she saw the holiday display and just knew she needed to stop by with her fur baby, Gracie, an 18-month-old full blood Dalmatian. Gracie was intrigued by the dog cutouts that looked just like her.
She ran around sniffing at the display and even posed for photos for her owner.
"It's a bit like having a human kid," Ward said of Gracie, whom she shares as a 'parent' with her former partner, Kyle Vance (dad) and her boyfriend, Hunter Capers (step-dad).
"We (she and Hunter) are expecting our first rainbow baby the week of Christmas. I'm high risk and can have my baby, Jensen, at any time," Ward explained. "Gracie is the biggest, most loving baby and protecting dog. I know she's my emotional support.
"We just moved to Wagoner from Coweta. As we wait to sell our house, Kyle keeps Gracie and her sister Zilla, a beautiful brindle we rescued two years ago, the majority of the time. We all get along very well."
Ward said she has never seen Dalmatian decorations like she did at the fire station, so she just had to stop by and take a photo with Gracie.
"I shared with my friends that she should be their mascot," she noted. "She's still in training, but I finally got her to not jump on people if we have a water bottle near. She gets so excited to see people and to have attention."
With Christmas activities coming up, Ward said she may likely dress Gracie up to attend some of the events.
"She would love getting all that attention for sure!" she added.