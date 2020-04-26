Ina Hall is once again back on the road after thieves stole the tires and wheels off of her vehicle in Coweta.
On April 12, Coweta Police Officer Nick Winters responded to a larceny call near 151st St. and 284th where Hall found her vehicle sitting on blocks in her driveway. Wagoner County Deputy Bill Sieg responded as the home is located in the county.
Winters said Hall had moved to Coweta to help out her dad, who recently passed away.
One week after the theft was reported, Hall’s car was still up on blocks. Winters, the newly elected president of Coweta Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 192, received support from Lodge members to pay for half of the cost to replace the tires and wheels. Deputy Sieg chipped in on the cost as well.
The tires, wheels and locking lug nuts were purchased last week and installed by officers with both agencies.
“We just wanted to get her wheels and tires on so she could continue on about her life,” Winters said. “That was her only means of transportation. For her to have just moved here and someone steals her wheels and tires, it made me mad. It was one of those deals.”
Sieg said it was a blessing for the officers and deputies to help the Hall family in their time of need.
“The victim has been retired and does not have the means to recover from such a loss without much sacrifice,” Sieg said. “It is our honor to provide this little bit of help to make sure she can once again have her much needed transportation at her disposal.”