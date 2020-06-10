Thirty-three students from Coweta, Porter, Wagoner, Haskell and Hulbert are among 3,805 students who have graduated from EPIC Charter Schools in 2020.
A virtual graduation ceremony was held Saturday, June 6 and had all of the elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, including the reading of every graduate’s name, recognition of academic honors, valedictorian addresses and special guest speakers.
“This isn’t the graduation ceremony any of us expected when we started the 2019-2020 school year,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield, “but our first-ever virtual ceremony is a testament to a guiding principal at EPIC. The only constant in the world is change and we must be resilient, innovative and adapt to it.
“Watching our record-number of graduates succeed academically in the face of a global pandemic is truly inspiring.”
Receiving diplomas from the immediate area are:
Coweta – Cinthia Ambriz, Chayden Baldwin, Haylie Cogburn, Katie Collins, Malia Horton, Nathaniel Perez, Amaranta Ramirez, Edward Veliz and Madison White.
Porter – Frank Horton, Haley Jenkins, Alissa Stockton and Evie Trzcinski.
Wagoner – Audri Anson, Hannah Borjas, Hailey Dale, Paige Gibbs, Kyaira Hamilton, Jordan McGee, Dominique Peach, Alexis Walker and Audra Ware.
Haskell – Hailey Matthews and Isabel Pardo-Lestser.
Hulbert – William Alverson, Brayden Bowlin, Cali Brown, Christopher Brow, Makayla Brown, Isaley Carpeter, Natalie Jennings, Kailey Lipe and Hannah Robinson.