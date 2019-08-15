The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring thousands of people across the nation to help with the 20-20 Census. The national population count is less than one year away and will be a “huge” undertaking.
The census happens only once a decade and is mandated by the constitution. Results will have a 10-year impact on community services and congressional representation.
Information collected will also help decide how $675 billion in federal dollars will be distributed to states and communities every single year.
“It may feel like we’re a ways out, but the Census Bureau is hiring now in every state,” said U.S. Census Bureau Media media specialist Vernon R. Catron. “There are field and office positions available offering flexible hours and competitive pay. These jobs are temporary.
Individuals who are age 18 or older and interested in learning more about available jobs, go to www.2020census.gov/slash jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.