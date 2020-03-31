The recent drop in gasoline prices, down to as low as $1.45 per gallon due to the supply war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and falling crude prices has done damage to Oklahoma which depends a lot on the price of a barrel of oil for state coffers.
Followers of the Wagoner County American-Tribune Facebook feed were asked what they thought about the falling gas prices.
Vicki Morgan Clunn: “It’s a double edged sword. One side, I’m grateful for cheap gas. On the other side, it means lots of jobs are being lost. In the long run it will hurt our state’s economy.”
Joseph Mallett: “I know it hurts me. And, I know it’ll hurt the state.”
Scott Graham: “Everybody loves cheap fuel until they see the side effects of the tax revenue, most people don’t understand the impact oil and gas has on our state, everything from roads to keeping police on the payroll, not to mention the job losses and when people don’t have money to spend it hurts everything from mom and pop gas stations to grocery stores.
“This goes way deeper than saving 50 cents a gallon.”
B&C Trailer Sales and Services: “I am all for $3 per gallon gasoline like RIGHT NOW!!”
Darcy Boyd: “B&C Trailer Sales and Service me too! Lower gas means layoffs for a lot of our friends. My family included.”
Courtney Neal: “It’s nice being able to afford a whole tank of gas, but with friends and family in the field losing their jobs it just feels wrong. Cheap prices at the pump have a ripple effect on the economy.”
And, finally this:
Wm Jay Stephens: “Unfortunately the majority of people don’t have a clue how economics/our economy works.
“One-third of our national economy is tied to oil. When they aren’t producing, when prices drop, you could effectively impact 25 percent of the work force in a negative way.
“Right now $3 a gallon is the optimum price for our economy. Think we all can live with that.”