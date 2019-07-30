Early bird registrations for the Lucky 13 Fishing Tournament are being taken until Aug. 18, it was announced by Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce officials.
The tournament is scheduled for Sept. 7 on Fort Gibson Lake. The Corps of Engineers have said that the water will be down enough by then to be safe to fish.
Early bird registration ends Aug. 18 and those that do enter early will receive an entry for a 50-quart Elite Pelican cooler.
“We are so excited about this year’s event,” said Kristen Mallett, executive director of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. “Last year, we gave away over $10,000 in cash and prizes.”
This tournament even rewards those who don’t have fishing luck.
“You don’t even have to catch a fish to win at our tournament,” Mallett added. “We have random drawings for cash and prizes.”
This year there will be a match weight contest again for a chance to win $13,000. There is one chance for a $1,000 cash drawing and three chances for the random $500 cash selections.
If that isn’t enough, there is a drawing for a charcoal grill valued at over $500, a range finder, boat batteries, fishing gear and more.
The tournament is set up for a 70 percent payback, based on the number of paid entries. This tournament has a unique prize for 13th place — $1,300 from the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. The big bass award is $1,000.
The highest finishing team that books a room at Pelican Point resort for the tournament on Fort Gibson in Wagoner will win a refund on their room charges.
You must be present to win.
Visit fishlucky13.com to find out more information, to register and to view a sample payout list.