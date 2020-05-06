As the Haynes-Finley American Legion Post 153 in Wagoner gets ready to observe the national 100th anniversary, it has just completed a stone-by-stone census of its own of military flag holder markers in the Pioneer and Elmwood cemeteries.
The announcement came four years after the last count and is updated as new burials take place, if the Post is notified.
Post 153 Adjutant and Finance Officer Jim Marsh keeps track of all this and updates the Post records. A copy of those records are retained at Wagoner City Hall.
According to Marsh, the American Legion learns of veteran burials from funeral homes, obituaries in the Wagoner County American-Tribune or from a family member who will contact the post. Markers are set on the side of the headstone when applicable or by a military bronze foot marker.
Marsh said a flag holder provides the best protection possible from being broken, but tall grass and lawn mowers have done their share of damage over the years. Still, the caretakers do their best not to bang them up.
Some of the family information is lost, but with the Legion’s records, the Post can verify a grave. If at one time it had a marker, it will be repaired or replaced as needed.
At Pioneer Cemetery, 289 veterans are buried there. Of that number, 15 flag holders are either missing or destroyed.
There are 839 veterans buried at Elmwood Cemetery. Some 27 holders are either missing or beyond repair.
Marsh said 42 markers were installed during this year’s inventory and eight names were added to the list of veterans.
Each bronze marker costs the Post $65 and is constructed to last 80 to 100 years. Before Memorial Day, each marker will receive an American flag. That totals 1,128 flags at a cost of $3.50 each. The flags are good for about three years.
Marsh noted the Post might have folded years ago without the support of the people of Wagoner. Legion members are grateful for the continued backing of the citizens, businesses and government alike.
Post 153 meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the north end of the Community Building at 102 N. Jefferson. Anyone who has served on active duty for at least 24 hours since Dec. 7, 1941, is eligible to join the Legion.
To learn more or help, call Marsh at 918-485-4367 or Post Commander Art Corrales at 918-804-1976.