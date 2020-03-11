An investigation is underway into the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a Fort Gibson man in Wagoner County Wednesday evening. The incident occurred on State Highway 251A around 5:31 p.m. approximately 2.2 miles east of 59th St. East and approximately 3 miles east of Okay.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Shaun Pingleton, 45, was westbound on SH-251A in a Ford Explorer when for an unknown reason, he departed the roadway to the right.
Pingleton overcorrected, came back onto the highway and crossed the center line. He then departed the roadway to the right again and came back onto the roadway.
His vehicle rolled two and a half times before coming to a rest on its top. Troopers report as the vehicle was rolling, the driver was partially ejected. He reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt.
Pingleton was transported by Wagoner EMS to St. Francis Muskogee where he was pronounced deceased with head, trunk, internal and external injuries.