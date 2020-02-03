Sterling Ross IV, 26, has been sentenced to 54 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for felon in possession of firearm. The announcement came Friday, Jan. 31 from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The indictment alleges that on or about Feb. 3, 2019, Ross knowingly possessed two weapons that had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce. He had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
The charges arose from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation safe Trails Task Force.
The task force is comprised of the FBI and nine partner agencies that include the Wagoner Police Department. It is focused on combating and reducing crime related to tribal jurisdictions across Oklahoma.