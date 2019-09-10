Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones served as guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Wagoner High School Student Council.
Jones discussed his role in the community with the student leaders and took questions from the class.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
Tree Trimming & Removal, free est., free stump grinding & free small Oak Tree w/ tree removal. Senior/Vet Discounts. Certified Arborist & Fully Ins.
C&C Bush & Tree Trimming Flower beds, fence lines, overgrown shrubs, cleanups, small trees, & fence repair. 20 yrs Clint A+ BBB Ins. 918-636-6687
Affordable Concrete Patios, Bldg Slabs, Driveways, Stained & Stamped Concrete. Call Jake 918-855-2127