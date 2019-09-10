Mayor at School

Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones served as guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Wagoner High School Student Council. Jones discussed his role in the community with the student leaders and took questions from the class. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY CANTRELL

