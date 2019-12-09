Melissa McDaris and her No. 1 helper get ready to serve the Brighter Futures’ winning chilli recipe during Saturday’s Chili Cook-Off and Dessert Auction. Finishing second was Nancy Waggoner, third was Virginia VonWald and fourth Garry Waggoner. “While the Chili Cook-off was fierce, there were many warm hearts and once again our community was very generous for our children,” said John W. Jones, President of the Brighter Futures Foundation. The Brighter Futures students sold handmade jewelry and quilts during the event, too, while music was offered from the stage.
McDaris serves winning chili recipe at Brighter Futures event
