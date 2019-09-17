Heather Meadows survived a horrific motorcycle accident at the age of 7. Her brother died and Meadows suffered a heart injury and burns over 87 percent of her body.
It was the kind of life-changing event that could make some individuals bitter about what life dealt them.
That’s not what happened to Meadows as she turned her scars into stars. At the time, 7-year-old Meadows adopted the phrase “Tough cookies don’t crumble” while in the hospital.
Meadows turned a devastating event into one she can talk about today. The 1997 Coweta Fall Festival queen has now written a book about her experiences called “Transforming Tragedy.”
Meadows came to Coweta to sign her book at 4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, Craft Store & Home Decor Store on Saturday, Sept. 14. She was joined by one of her best friends and fellow CHS grad Stephanie Hollman. Hollman lives in Dallas and currently stars in the “Real Housewives of Dallas” cable-TV show.
“What a miracle it was that I lived,” said Meadows, who is now a nurse. “I’ve been speaking 17 years about it.”
The book came about when an instructor helped Meadows set up a blog so she could write. The instructor told her, “You have a gift to write.”
As any writer knows, when you sit down to write sometimes other ideas come forth. That’s what happened to Meadows.
She researched the medical aspects of her accident and recovery. Meadows even found the cardiovascular surgeon who operated on her.
She got a surprising response when she asked the surgeon if he remembered her.
“He said, ‘I will never forget you,’” Meadows said.
Hollman, who happened to be the 1997 Miss Fall Festival runner-up and the talent winner, recalled meeting Meadows for the first time in the eighth grade.
“She was one girl who changed the dynamic in our school,” Hollman said. “She was so open about her difficult journey. She made the school a much kinder place. She came out of it so grateful and turned it into a platform that was incredible.”
Social media has allowed Meadows and Hollman to keep in touch. Hollman came to the book signing to support Meadows in any way she could.
Aside from the book, Meadows is an inspirational speaker. Go to her web page www.heathermeadows.com for information and details about speaking engagements.