All across the country, October 26 is recognized as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Declared as such by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the effort aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for medication abuse.
While no organized Take Back operations took place in Wagoner County on Saturday, law enforcement officials remind there are local opportunities to dispose of these medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
The Coweta Police Department has been a drop-off point for unused medication for the past four years. Chief Michael Bell said a secure box located in the front lobby of the station at 212 N. Broadway definitely takes in a lot of prescription medications. Some over the counter medications are disposed of there as well.
Every other week, a representative with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics empties the box and takes items to an incinerator.
“People don’t bring in just one or two things, they bring bag loads. I watch them on video when they come in the front door,” Bell said. “We don’t ask any questions. Whatever amount you come in with and drop in, I’m fine with it. It’s serving a purpose.”
He reminds that the drop off box is for pill medication only. No syringes, aerosols or liquids are allowed.
The police chief said the advantages of using the drug disposal box is to keep the water system clean from not flushing them down the toilet, and to ensure unused medications do not fall into the hands of someone they do not belong to who could misuse them.
“We highly encourage anyone who has medications for a deceased family member to bring those up for disposal,” Bell noted. “This is the legal way to get rid of prescriptions that have been written to that person. We take care of it for you so you do not have to worry about it.”
Bell reminds the police department is open 24 hours a day, therefore medication drop-offs can be made at any time, day or night.
In Wagoner, a drug disposal box is also available around the clock, inside the front door of the Wagoner Police Department, located at 105 S. Casaver Ave. Chief Bob Haley said it used several times a week and fills pretty quickly.
“When people walk in with their medications, sometimes they’ll show us a bag and we will point to the box. That’s the way it’s set up to do,” Haley said.
He believes using the disposal box is a good way to keep medication out of the wrong hands.
“Some people have pill problems, and they’ll find someplace that has them and steal them,” the chief noted. “Also, a lot of times, you have grandparents and great-grandparents that are raising young ones, and it is better and safer for everyone involved to properly dispose of unused medications.”
A drug disposal box is also located near the far east door of the Wagoner County Courthouse at 307 E. Cherokee near the Records Division window.
Sheriff Chris Elliott and his staff remind citizens this is yet another place to safely dispose of old, expired home medication.
The “Safe Trips for Scripts” program operated by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics currently has over 170 OBN drug disposal boxes in all 77 Oklahoma counties. The first box was installed in February 2011.