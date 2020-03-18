Chelsea Lary is the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at the Donald P. Sloat Junior High. She is one of eight Coweta educators in the running for District Teacher of the Year honors.
Lary teaches 7th grade Science and the tiger.net program. She has worked in education for the past four years.
She is a graduate of Northeastern State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She also holds a Liberal Arts degree and Paralegal degree from Tulsa Community College.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“It’s an honor and allows for an expanded platform to advocate for public education.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“Knowledge and understanding are the most powerful tools we have and are key components for changing the world. Education is an investment in the future, and several people took time throughout my life to invest in my future and inspired me to do the same.”
What do you like best about your job?
“Teaching allows you to see the future taking shape every day. You catch glimpses of who your students will one day be and it’s amazing.”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“That I believed in them even if they didn’t believe in themselves.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“I will always remember when teaching about severe weather, we were watching storm trackers live in class. The storm tracker was following a tornado that was crossing the highway right where I live. I thought I was going to watch my house get hit by a tornado live while in class teaching about tornados. Thankfully it missed, but it was a very memorable lesson.”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“To find and begin a Master’s Degree program.”