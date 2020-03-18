Christy Parker is the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at Coweta’s Northwest Elementary. She teaches kindergarten and is one of eight Coweta educators in the running for District Teacher of the Year honors.
Parker’s personal education is in the areas of Early Childhood and Family Consumer Science. She has worked in the teaching profession now for 20 years.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“It is a great honor to be recognized by my peers.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“My mother inspired me to be a teacher. She was a 3rd grade teacher for 37 years.”
What do you like best about your job?
“My favorite thing about my job is watching my kindergartners get a concept and their eyes light up!”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“I was kind, loving and understanding.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“There are so many, but one really stands out. I was testing one of my students on beginning letter sounds. I proceeded to ask the student what is the beginning sound for lollipop. She turned around, looked at me, pulled out a pretend lollipop and started making a slurping sound like she was licking the lollipop. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ and she says, “I am making the sound of a lollipop.’”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“To not sweat the small stuff!”