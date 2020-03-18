First grade teacher Michele Usrey is Coweta Central Elementary’s 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. She is one of eight Coweta educators in the running for District Teacher of the Year honors.
Usrey has been a teacher for 17 years, and has spent 14 of those years in Coweta.
She graduated with a degree in Education from New Mexico State University in 1988.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“It is an honor to have been chosen by my peers as their representative from Central Elementary.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“I was inspired to become a teacher by my parents who are both educators and by the many great teachers I had as a student.”
What do you like best about your job?
“The best part of my job is getting to see students learn. The joy and excitement on their faces when they accomplish a new task is priceless.”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“I want my students to remember how much they were loved and valued when they were in my class and that I expect them to always continue learning.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“I struggle to give just one because there have been so many. Those moments always seem to occur when students that wanted to give up didn’t and then learned something new. I love it when children say, ‘I can read now’, or when parents come back and say ‘Thank you’ and tell me how well their child is doing now because of the self-confidence they learned while in my class.”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“My goal is to be a good role model and mentor to new staff at our building, and to make them feel welcomed and appreciated.”