JayLynn Cross
Parent: Melissa Purchner
Years in FFA/4-H: 2-year member of Coweta FFA and 1-year member of Coweta Caring 4-H.
SAE Projects: Agriscience fair project and showing sheep
FFA/4-H Awards and Achievements: Greenhand Degree and Chapter Degree
Extracurricular Activities: Academic Team, New Hope Oklahoma, U.S. and Oklahoma representative for S.T.E.M., Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance Teen Advisory Council, National Girls Collaborate Project, Leadership, National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and College Honor Society.
What does the FFA/4-H program mean to you? FFA and 4-H means I get to continue my education outside of the classroom every day. It also gives me the opportunity to be a part of a family, which came in handy when I moved here as a junior.
Future Plans: To major in cyber security and special education at a college to be determined. To date, she has been accepted to 23 colleges.
Kaylee Dodson
Parents: Kevin and Lisa Dodson
Years in 4-H: 2-year member of the Country Clovers 4-H Club
Extracurricular Activities: CHS softball team, Coweta Archery, CHS baseball trainer, hunting, fishing, church and spending time with family and friends.
What does the 4-H program mean to you? It is an opportunity to learn responsibility and how to care for animals. It is also an opportunity to create lifelong friendships.
Future Plans: To attend the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith to be a dental hygienist.
Alyssa Dunfield
Parent: Deanna Randall
Years in FFA/4-H: 4-year member of FFA (reporter, vice president) and a 3-year member of 4-H (reporter).
SAE Project: Showing hogs.
FFA/4-H Awards and Achievements: Star Greenhand, Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree, 4th Place National Poultry Judging Team and Gold Emblem National Poultry Judge.
Extracurricular Activities: National Honor Society and Coweta Church of Christ Youth Group.
What does the FFA/4-H program mean to you? FFA is my family and I have the great opportunity to be involved in this organization. I have the chance to be a part of the future of agriculture.
Future Plans: Attend college, major in biology and minor in special education.
Addie Hansen
Parents: Brandy Hansen and Aaron Hansen
Years in FFA/4-H: 4-year member of the Coweta 4-H and a 5-year member of Coweta FFA (reporter, treasurer and secretary).
SAE Projects: Simmental heifers, Commercial heifer and Saler heifer
FFA/4-H Awards and Achievements: Greenhand Degree, Star Greenhand Award, Chapter Degree and pursuing State FFA Degree. Have won numerous showmanship, breed champion and grand champion honors in the show ring. Won 5th Overall Senior Steer and Heifer Showman honors at the Tulsa State Fair and won Grand Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion Steer and Champion Senior Showman honors at the Tulsa County Livestock Show.
Extracurricular Activities: Show cattle, veterinary science team and cattle grading.
What does the FFA/4-H program mean to you? I am very passionate about both of these programs and everything they have to offer. I have been heavily involved in both 4-H and FFA and would not trade it for the world. The wonderful people involved in them have inspired, encouraged and helped me become who I am and get where I am today.
I hope I have made as big of an impact on the program that it has had on me, and to set an example and encourage generations to come.
Future Plans: Attend Connors State College on the livestock judging team, attend Oklahoma State University and, become an RN and earn a BSN to be a neonatal nurse.
Jentrie Harp
Parents: David and Michelle Harp and Kelli and Dustin Piercy
Years in FFA: 4 years
SAE Project: Showing goats.
FFA/4-H Awards and Achievements: Greenhand Degree and Chapter Degree.
What does the FFA program mean to you? The FFA program means I get to be a part of this great family where we all help and support each other.
Future Plans: I want to be a sonographer and work for a 4-D ultrasound clinic.
Walker Holmes
Parent: Ray and Geri Holmes
Years in FFA: 4 years
SAE Project: Two show hogs, a Cross and a Hampshire.
FFA Awards and Achievements: Best Welder in the Shop award
Extracurricular Activities: Cutting firewood, driving my truck, chasing every critter you can imagine through the woods and catching monster fish.
What does the FFA program mean to you? FFA is more than just a four years of high school kind of thing. The things you learn in this program go much farther than just high school. They stretch deep and teach many life lessons that will last a lifetime.
Future Plans: I plan to go straight to the workforce. With a little grit and determination, I plan to own my own dirt work and land clearing operation.
Hannah Moore
Parents: Amanda and Aaron Horner
Years in FFA: 4 years
SAE Project: I do JAMSforHAMS to fund my show pigs. I’ve showed for five seasons and currently have three hogs.
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand Degree and Chapter Degree. Third place team at State for Food Science.
Extracurricular Activities: Member of the Coweta Assembly Youth Group.
What does the FFA program mean to you? It means learning to work hard and have your own responsibilities. It means having a family when going through hard times and knowing you have a place.
Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma State University to become a veterinarian.
Loyd Wayne Pearson
Parent: the late John Pearson
Years in FFA: 4 years
SAE Project: Show pigs
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand FFA Degree, Chapter FFA Degree
Extracurricular Activities: FFA and National Honor Society
What does the FFA program mean to you? It means a bright future for the young world. Leadership and real world possibilities are endless. There is always a spot for everyone.
Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma State University and become a petroleum engineer.
Bayley Roberts
Parent: Kevin Roberts
Years in FFA/4-H: 4 years in FFA and 3 years in 4-H
SAE Project: Lambs
FFA Awards and Achievements: Reserve Grand Champion at the 2020 Coweta Local, multiple breed champion honors and many placings in Cattle Grading.
Extracurricular Activities: Competitive coon hunter, occasionally go hog hunting and help my dad out on the farm with the crops.
What does the FFA program mean to you? Learning about responsibilities, meeting new people and growing as a family and chapter.
Future Plans: Attend Northern Oklahoma College or Connors State College and major in agribusiness (crop and soil science).
Rustin Smith
Parents: Ryan and Kaylynn Smith
Years in FFA: 4 years
SAE Project: Heifers and Lambs
FFA Awards and Achievements: Proficiency awards in Beef Operation and Diversified Livestock.
Extracurricular Activities: Working on the family farm, raising cattle and working at Mazzio’s.
What does the FFA program mean to you? To me, FFA means family and teaching the future of agriculture to younger kids.
Future Plans: Attend Tulsa Welding School, graduate with a degree in welding and welding inspection, work on the pipeline and have my own cattle operation.
Jordan Swift
Parents: Christie and Steven Swift II
Years in FFA: 2 years
SAE Project: Show swine
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand FFA Degree and Chapter FFA Degree
Extracurricular Activities: FFA and competing in Special Olympics bowling and horseshoes.
What does the FFA program mean to you? Learning about the different types of livestock, especially pigs.
Future Plans: Being with family, my dogs Max and Ranger and winning medals in Special Olympics.
Kaitlynn Withers
Parent: Keith Withers
Years in 4-H: 6 years, serving as Wagoner County 4-H Treasurer this year.
SAE Project: Cattle
FFA Awards and Achievements: Multiple awards including grand champion, reserve grand champion and breed champion heifer honors and overall showmanship honors at the Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show, Sam Winnett Memorial Coweta Local Show and Wagoner County Fair; breed champion Chianina honors at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show; Commercial heifer class winner at Oklahoma Youth Expo; 4th, 5th and 7th overall senior division honors at the 2019 World Champion Showmanship competition and serving as 2018-2019 Miss Wagoner County.
Extracurricular Activities: Showing cattle
What does the 4-H program mean to you? Family, responsibility and community. I have met multiple people that I now call family, people that are there for me at any hour of the day. 4-H has taught me a great deal of responsibility that I will take with me into my adult life. Also, how to come together as a community around the things we love – showing livestock.
Future Plans: Attend college and obtain an agribusiness degree. This will provide an outlet to further share my love of the agriculture industry.