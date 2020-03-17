Coweta educator Coy Graves is the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at the Coweta Intermediate High School. He teaches both World Geography and Oklahoma History and coaches the boys’ soccer team for Coweta High School.
The District Teacher of the Year finalist has worked in education for 15 years – 10 years at Coweta, three years at Kellyville and two years at Locust Grove.
Graves holds both a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree from Northeastern State University.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“This is my first time being Teacher of the Year and I am grateful to be recognized by Coweta Intermediate High School, my peers and administration.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“Many teachers and coaches had a positive influence in my life. One of the most influential was teacher/coach Alger Flood, my junior high football coach and Geography teacher. He pushed me beyond what I thought my limits were as a student and an athlete.”
What do you like best about your job?
“Seeing students exceed personal expectations inside and outside of the classroom. Also, working everyday with teachers and staff who share the same goals and expectations.”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“I want to be remembered as a teacher/coach who taught life lessons beyond academics.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“Probably teaching a whole World Geography lesson to my Oklahoma History class and nobody saying anything. I’m not sure if they thought it was amusing or I was crazy.”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“To send my students into their future with goals and ambitions.”