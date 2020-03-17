Jami Holmes is the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at Coweta High School. She is one of eight Coweta educators in the running for District Teacher of the Year honors.
Holmes teaches Desktop Publishing, Web Design, Advanced Web Design and Leadership classes. She has been working in education for 14 years.
She is a 1989 graduate of Coweta High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northeastern State University in 1992.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“It’s an honor to be recognized by your colleagues as Teacher of the Year, but each and every teacher at every one of our sites does incredible things on a daily basis. Any one of them could be recognized as Teacher of the Year.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“I always wanted to be a teacher. I really believe I was called to be one. My parents always reinforced the importance of a good education, and my former teachers inspired me to become a teacher.”
What do you like best about your job?
“My students are absolutely the best part of my job!”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“I want my students to remember that I genuinely care about them. I want the very best for them and want them to be successful in life.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“The most memorable moments are not lessons I have taught my students, but what they have taught me. Our students are inspiring, creative, forgiving, funny, ambitious, passionate and smart (along with many other things). They make me laugh and remind me to enjoy life.”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“One goal I have set for myself is to enjoy the time I have with my students and not stress over the little things.”