Shannon Walker is the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at Mission Intermediate Grade Center. She is one of eight Coweta educators in the running for District Teacher of the Year honors.
Walker teaches special education in the Resource Room, Reading and Written Expression. She has worked in education for 14-1/2 years, with many of those years teaching 2nd through 5th grades. She has taught special ed since August of 2015.
She has a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Northeastern State University and has teaching certification in Early Education, Early Childhood Education and Mild to Moderate Disabilities. She is currently working on her Master’s degree in School Counseling through Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“I feel honored that my peers have recognized the love and work that I put into my teaching.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“Watching the bond that my mom made with students while she worked as the secretary at the school I attended inspired me to be in education.”
What do you like best about your job?
“The best part of my job is watching students succeed.”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“I want my students to remember that I care and believe that they all can succeed.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“When I have students who do not like to read and I find a book that they really enjoy.”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“My goal is to make sure that all my students feel loved.”