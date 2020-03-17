Deena Lormer is the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at Coweta’s Southside Elementary. She is one of eight Coweta educators in the running for District Teacher of the Year honors.
Lormer teaches 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade reading in the “Frog Group”.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Northeastern State University. She interned in Coweta and never left. In her 39 years with Coweta Public Schools, she spent 26 years at Central Elementary and now 13 at Southside.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“There are so many deserving teachers at Southside, so it was such an honor to be recognized by my peers.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“My mom, Gerry Griffin, was a teacher. She and my paternal grandmother had a positive influence on my life and encouraged me to become a teacher.”
What do you like best about your job?
“My kids!! At Southside, our students loop with us for three years. We become like family. I have six ‘grand students’ this year. I was their parents’ teacher too! I also love the team of teachers I work with. We are great friends as well as co-teachers.”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“My teaching philosophy is, ‘They may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.’ I want my students to remember that I loved and believed in them.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“There are too many to list! The excitement a child shows when they ‘get’ the new concept you are teaching is a feeling every teacher loves and remembers.”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“This is my first year to teach 3rd grade reading since my very first year of teaching. My goal is to get them ready for testing and 4th grade.”