Even though the April 2 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce's annual awards banquet has been postponed due to the concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the award winners will be introduced a few at a time in upcoming issues of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
Here are the biographies on the first two: Charles Adams and Jessica Badley.
Hall of Fame: Charles Adams
A true community leader.
Longtime banker at First Bank and Trust in Wagoner that later became BancFirst.
Adams served on numerous boards, committees and organizations.
He recently retired after 30 years in Wagoner banking.
Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Jessica Badley
Her outstanding contribution to the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce
Jessica Badley has lived in Wagoner her entire life. She graduated from Wagoner High School in 2007 in the top ten percent of her class. She began working at Bank of Cherokee County as a teller in 2008 and has continued to advance her career there, now in a lender position.