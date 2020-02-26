Emma Hurst
Family Members: Dee, Ryan and Cole Long
Years in FFA/4-H: 5 years
Extracurricular Activities: FFA, Spanish Club
What does the FFA/4-H program mean to you? FFA to me means meeting new people, having fun while doing something you love and just enjoying the whole experience. In my five years of being in 4-H/FFA, I have learned so much about agriculture.
My favorite part is definitely meeting new people at the stock shows and jackpots. Without David Baker, Melanie Kennedy and Bryce Hauenstein, I wouldn’t be able to show pigs or have been able to meet the people who have made an impact on my life.
Future Plans: Attend Tulsa Community College to study Diagnostic Medical Sonography. After graduating, I would love to work at Saint Francis or the Oklahoma Heart Institute. Later in life, I want to travel with a company like “Doctors Without Borders” and help people all over.
Rachael Johnson
Family Members: Parents, Eric and Dana Johnson; brother, Quentin and sister, Naomi Hernandez.
Years in FFA/4-H: 3 years in FFA, 11 years in 4-H.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Cheer, Tennis, National Honor Society and Science Club
What does the FFA program mean to you?
FFA is family to me. I have made so many memories with my chapter. The relationships I have built will last a lifetime.
Future Plans: Attend Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. and major in English.
Alyssa Massey
Family Members: Parents, Jeff Massey and Kendal Massey; brother, Braden Massey.
Years in FFA/4-H: 3 years
Extracurricular Activities: Wagoner Band, playing marching bass in the drumline; livestock judging and livestock showing.
What does the FFA program mean to you?
What FFA means to me is an opportunity to be a part of a never ending family. FFA has shown me how to come out of my shell and become a better person.
I have gained so many friends and opportunities through FFA. I wish I would have joined sooner than I did! I’m glad to be part of such a wonderful association that I’m truly going to miss.
Future Plans: Go to college, get a well-paying job and start a wonderful family.
Emily Morris
Family Members: Ron Morris, Sheri Morris, Savanna Morris
Years in FFA/4-H: 8 years
4-H/FFA Awards: 4-H Round-Up 2nd Place vocal competition, Greenhand Award and Star Discovery
Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading, Track (trainer), BPA, Science Club and Livestock Showing
What does the FFA program mean to you?
FFA means the absolute world to me! I love the encouragement and helpfulness that my chapter brings to new members.
I love watching new members come and learn that FFA isn’t just about showing animals and farming – it includes so many more opportunities that they can discover. I enjoy watching them learn all about something new.
Future Plans: Attend Clary Sage Beauty College or Tulsa Technology Center for their cosmetology program.
Demi Page
Family Members: Mother, Lisa Ford; father, Damone Page and sister, Jaci Page.
Years in 4-H: 4 Years
Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, Wrestling, Student Council, 4-H
Future Plans: Attend Kansas State University or Colorado State University, become a veterinarian and have my own clinic. I also want to have a farm with as many animals as I can.
Morgan Shawna Rae Ramsey-Nichols
Family Members: Jason Nichols, Brandi Nichols, Abby Nichols, Kanie Nichols and Ethan Ramsey
Years in 4-H/FFA: 6 Years
FFA Awards: Greenhand, Discover and Chapter Degree
Extracurricular Activities: Ag, Mass Comm, Track and Vo-Tech
What does FFA Mean to You?
FFA means friendship, leadership, agricultural opportunities, business opportunities as well as other opportunities to grow among your community.
It gives you a chance to be engaged in Parliamentary Procedures. FFA offers many avenues to be involved with different things.
Future Plans: Attend Northeastern Tech in Pryor to get my Practical Nursing Degree and continue on at Rogers State University to obtain my Bachelor of Science in Nursing.