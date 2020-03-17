Wendy Yelton is Heritage Intermediate Grade Center’s 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. She is one of eight Coweta educators in the running for District Teacher of the Year honors.
Yelton teaches 4th grade Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.
She is a graduate of Northeastern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She has been working in education for 22 years.
What does it mean to you to be named as a Teacher of the Year?
“I have taught in other school districts, so I know personally that the Coweta Public School district is unique. I am very grateful to have the opportunity to teach in Coweta and especially at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. Heritage is like a family to me and the staff here goes above and beyond. To be named Teacher of the Year is a very special honor.”
Who/What inspired you to be a teacher?
“I have always loved school, as a student and now as a teacher. I had many great teachers that were positive role models and inspired me to follow in their footsteps.”
What do you like best about your job?
“There are many special things about this job, but I love spending time with the students and feeling like I am part of something important.”
What do you want your students to remember about you?
“I hope my students remember fun moments we shared as a class and that I am a teacher that made them feel loved.”
What teaching moment is most memorable for you?
“There are so many memorable moments but my first thought is of the day we were able to share the total eclipse with all of our students in August of 2017.”
What is one goal you have set for yourself this year?
“I consider it a privilege to teach children, so my goal every year is to give them my best from the beginning of school to the end.”