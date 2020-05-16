American Legion Post 153 in Wagoner will conduct an abbreviated Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. in front of the Wagoner County Courthouse.
Post Adjutant and Finance Officer Jim Marsh said Sue Bevel, president of the Post 153 Auxiliary and Post Commander Art Corrales will be the guest speakers. Marsh will serve as emcee.
A special wreath laying ceremony will be followed by the firing or rifles and playing of taps.
Those who attend are reminded to follow social distancing rules set forth during the ongoing pandemic crisis.
“The abbreviated service on Memorial Day will limit public exposure to one another, but still show we do care about those who have passed before us,” Marsh said. “There is a feeling among all of us that our veterans should be honored in some way each year.
“We do hope the weather holds and does not surprise us with a nice summer wind and rain storm.”
Special ceremonies honoring veterans are traditionally held on Veterans Day as well. However, inclement weather has prompted the cancellation of those events for the past two years.
“We hated to do that, but most of our members are getting up in years and standing in the late fall rain is not the best,” Marsh noted.
Leading up to Memorial Day on Wednesday, May 20, Post 153 members will be placing American flags on some 1,100 veteran graves at Pioneer Memorial Cemetery and Elmwood Cemetery.