A small but poignant ceremony took place Saturday, Sept. 14 to re-dedicate the completed Donald P. Sloat Memorial located inside of Coweta City Hall.
Spc. Sloat was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2014 for paying the ultimate sacrifice for his country while serving in Vietnam.
His military medals, including the Medal of Honor, were donated to the city by the Sloat family, whose matriarch, the late Evelyn Sloat, wished for them to be permanently displayed for public viewing.
The memorial shadowbox and display were created and installed by City of Coweta Chief Building Inspector Simon Williams.
Spc. Sloat was killed in action in the Que Son Valley in Vietnam on Jan. 17, 1970 when he used his body to shield fellow squad members from a live, booby-trapped grenade.
His mother learned of how her son died some 40 years later and worked tirelessly before her death to see that his death would not be forgotten.
“Kathy (Sloat-Ahlstrom) and Karen (McCaslin), Don’s sisters, wanted me to share that the family made the donation because they are thankful for the city’s support of veterans and of their brother,” City manager Roger Kolman said. “Cities should recognize and honor their veterans, so I am happy we have the chance to do that in a public way for a Coweta veteran who gave everything to help other soldiers go home to their families.
“We memorialize veterans so we never forget, but also so we can inspire others. This memorial is another opportunity to accomplish those two important missions and I’m proud to have it here in city hall.”
McCaslin said to see the memorial to her brother “means everything.”
“Mom wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” she said. “There was not a day that went by that mom didn’t do something to reach the moment of receiving the Medal of Honor.”
“I know she is smiling (from heaven) and happy. It’s beautiful!” McCaslin exclaimed.
Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom said she grew up in a house where they knew that freedom comes at a cost.
“I think my mother is at rest now,” she admitted. “There was not a day that mother didn’t make a phone call or write a letter to someone. This is amazing — it’s complete, it’s awesome! Mom would be beside herself.”