A special Christmas dinner was held Dec. 17 for members of the Wagoner Mental Health Court and some clients.
The event was held at the Creoks Wagoner office at 109 S. Harrill St. and some 30 attended the night of food and fun.
“Everyone drew a word in recovery and had to stand up and explain what that word meant to them and how it has affected their recovery,” said Kenneth Lee, who was one of the organizers.
Lee gave a shout out to the sponsors that made this even possible. They include: City of Wagoner’s $1,500 gift, Budget Wrecker, McDaris Auto Sales, Wagoner Community Hospital, Son’s, Red Rooster, Smokin’ Sisters, Russ’ Restaurant, Quik-Trip, Charlie’s Chicken, Health Department, Boom-a-Rang Diner, Supreme Loan, Kevin Grover Buick-GMC, Lopez Grill and Arvest Bank.
“It was amazing,” Lee said of the support. “I told them: Wagoner has your back.”
Not only a good meal and positive vibes, but each guest received a framed quote saying, “A determined mind and a strong will bear endless possibilities!”
Other guests included representatives from the District Attorney’s office, Judge Luton’s office and others from the courthouse.