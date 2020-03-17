Rana Miller is another teacher who spent her academic days in the Wagoner Public School system.
Miller has been teaching in Wagoner for 30 years. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Northeastern State University.
Miller was recently selected as Wagoner’s Middle School site Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
In addition to teaching English, where she uses innovative technology, Miller is the “Editor-in-Chief” of “Paw Print,” WMS yearbook class’ monthly newsletter.
When not teaching, Ms. Miller enjoys spending time with her daughter, Presley; riding horses and barrel racing.
Presley is a sophomore at Wagoner High School.