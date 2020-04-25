A scary situation involving a missing child had a happy ending for a Wagoner family on Monday, April 20.
Keoni Sutton was at work when she got a call that no parent ever wants to receive – “We can’t find Brylee”, her 3-year-old daughter.
Brylee was home with her dad and sister, and while dad was helping the older sibling with a homework assignment, the 3-year-old slipped out the screen door undetected.
Moments later, the dad realized the youngster was not in the house. He went outside and could not find her in the back yard or where she often goes.
Sutton raced home in a panic to find several Wagoner Police officers were already on the scene along with many neighbors diligently trying to locate her daughter. She has lived in her neighborhood for more than a decade and all of her neighbors know each other and communicate well. Their homes are close to one another.
“We were looking for 10-15 minutes, which felt like a lifetime, and Brynlee came walking out of a neighbor’s house with a smile on her face and cookies,” Sutton said. “When she came out, I held my daughter really tight. She was unharmed, and that was the biggest part I was thankful for.”
Sutton said the neighbor has puppies and had told Brylee previously that she could come over and play with them. The child has been to the neighbor’s house several times, and when she saw her out in the yard Monday, she simply went over to see the pups.
“My neighbor had no idea that Brylee was there without our permission. She just wanted to play with the dogs, and the neighbor thought nothing of it,” Sutton noted. “When she saw people were out looking around in the neighborhood, she stepped outside to see what the ruckus was all about.
“I am thankful that my neighbor had Brylee safe,” she continued. “All of my neighbors are great and helped us look for her. Also, the Wagoner Police Department wasted no time getting here and did not leave us until we found her.”
While the family is still shaken up, Sutton said she is just thankful to have her daughter back safe and sound.
“Just when you think you’re doing all the right things, things pop up,” she said. “Kids are busy bodies and have minds of their own at an early age. This could happen to anyone, even to the safest people. She’s never gone from the house and is always here with us. I’m just thankful she was smart enough to know not to go anywhere else.”
Sutton said the Wagoner Police Department does not get enough credit for the good things they do in the community. She sent them a letter to personally acknowledge her gratitude to all of the officers who assisted in the search.
“I am eternally grateful to the entire Wagoner City Police Department for your promptness and diligence in helping me locate my child,” Sutton said. “Even though the search was short, it felt like a lifetime to me and my family while she was gone. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”