Former Wagoner High School basketball coach and athletic director, Joe Gordon, will be the parade marshal for the annual Martin Luther King celebration set for Jan. 20.
That is one of the known details released as preparations are still coming together for the Wagoner event.
Here is what’s known at this time:
• There will be a parade.
• There will be a program at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center.
• The morning speaker will be Belinda Ashley.
Other activities like the soul food contest and details of the PAC event are still to be firmed up.
A meeting was held on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the City of Wagoner Library to discuss the other activities and responsibilities for the MLK event.