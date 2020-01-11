The final details have been finalized for the Martin Luther King celebration on Monday, Jan. 20 in Wagoner.
After a recent meeting, here are times and locations for the annual event.
PARADE GATHERING: (9:30 a.m.) Parade Line Up at United Pentecostal Church parking lot.
PARADE BEGINS: (10 a.m.) MLK Parade, and Ceremony with refreshments at Semore Park immediately following parade. Here is a link to sign up for the parade:
SPEAKERS-MUSIC: (11 a.m.) Ceremony at Wagoner Civic Center with speakers and choir.
SOUL FOOD: (12 p.m.) Soul Food Cook-Off at Wagoner Civic Center.
Here is a link to sign up for the Soul Food Cook-Off:
Come out and support this annual Wagoner event either by participating in the parade or listening to speakers, singers and eating some really good food at the Civic Center.