The final details have been finalized for the Martin Luther King celebration on Monday, Jan. 20 in Wagoner.

After a recent meeting, here are times and locations for the annual event.

PARADE GATHERING: (9:30 a.m.) Parade Line Up at United Pentecostal Church parking lot.

PARADE BEGINS: (10 a.m.) MLK Parade, and Ceremony with refreshments at Semore Park immediately following parade. Here is a link to sign up for the parade:

http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-5165049/2020-wagoner-mlk-parade-application

SPEAKERS-MUSIC: (11 a.m.) Ceremony at Wagoner Civic Center with speakers and choir.

SOUL FOOD: (12 p.m.) Soul Food Cook-Off at Wagoner Civic Center.

Here is a link to sign up for the Soul Food Cook-Off:

http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-5225706/copy-of-2020-wagoner-mlk-parade-application

Come out and support this annual Wagoner event either by participating in the parade or listening to speakers, singers and eating some really good food at the Civic Center.

