The Coweta Country Clovers and Porter Peach Capital 4-H Club are teaming up to host their 3rd Annual Mother-Son Dance Friday, Feb. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds, 30058 E. 147th St. S.
Cost is $10 per person and pre-sale tickets are available at 4 Tons of Blessings in Coweta’s Downtown Broadway District or from any 4-H member. Cost at the door is $15 per person.
Dinner, dancing, a photo booth, craft and fun are included in the price.
For more information, call the Wagoner County OSU Extension Office at 918-485-4589.